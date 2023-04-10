Bingham Memorial Hospital

Bingham Memorial Hospital

 Photo courtesy of Bingham Healthcare

BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare is proud to announce that it has been awarded $12,375 as part of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) 2022 Priority Impact Quality of Life grants.

Thirty-four grants totaling $1,029,908 were awarded. The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.