BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare is proud to announce that it has been awarded $12,375 as part of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) 2022 Priority Impact Quality of Life grants.
Thirty-four grants totaling $1,029,908 were awarded. The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis.
Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 3,600 grants totaling over $37 million have been awarded. Funding for this program was made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL grant #90PRRC0006-02-00).
Bingham Healthcare will use this grant to make improvements around campus to ensure the continued safety of our patients, visitors and employees.
“We feel so honored to have the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation supporting our work and the communities we serve,” says Tara Preston, director of HR. “It’s so important to everyone who visits to have safe and unfettered access to our facilities. This grant will help us to make it possible for us to stay true to our goal by improving the wheelchair access to our human resources and Infection Prevention building.”
The Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center has several grants under the Quality of Life program awarding grants in different category areas, varying in different amounts.
The Priority Impact Quality of Life grants program funds one-to-two-year grants with three increasing levels of grant funding: Respite and Caregiving, Assistive Technology and COVID-19: Addressing Social Isolation (Up to $30,000), Nursing Home Transition, Racial Equity, and Rural Unserved & Underserved Populations (Up to $40,000), and Employment (Up to $50,000). Each tier is targeted to focus on a high-priority issue to increase access to services and increase the independence or inclusion of people living with paralysis, their family members, and caregivers.
“We recently launched two new grants programs: one focused on Racial Equity and the other on serving Rural Unserved & Underserved Populations,” said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program, Reeve Foundation. “We were blown away by the response to these two new areas of funding and are incredibly proud to be the only organization in the United States awarding grants to address these issues and improve outcomes for people living with paralysis in all marginalized racial groups, and communities that are diverse and/or historically underserved.”
