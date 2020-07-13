BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare is thrilled to announce that they are launching an artwork contest, sponsored by Dr. Dan E. Robinson, Doctor of Podiatric Medicine, Master of Health Administration, podiatrist and foot and ankle specialist at Bingham Healthcare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. All Idahoans are asked to submit a unique piece of artwork that focuses on the foot or ankle or both (submitted only on canvas or paper so the winning pieces of artwork can be framed).
“Currently, my exam rooms do not have any artwork on the walls,” says Dr. Robinson. “From all of the entries, we are going to select a total of six pieces of artwork, which will then be hung in my exam rooms, along with the artists’ names. I thought this would be an exciting opportunity to engage with the community and invoke a spirit of creativity surrounding the foot and ankle, celebrating a body part that we often take for granted.”
Dr. Robinson is hoping all artists throughout Idaho will participate for a chance to win. There are five categories:
1. Ages 5-8 ($50 prize — one winner).
2. Ages 9-12 ($150 prize — one winner).
3. Ages 13-17 ($200 prize — one winner).
4. Ages 18 and older ($500 prize — two winners in this category).
5. High school senior and/or college student ($500 scholarship - one winner).
To participate and for additional information, please visit http://www.binghamhealthcare.org/art-contest.
Contest guidelines:
— Each artist may submit a piece of artwork related to the foot and ankle no later than Aug. 21.
— Participants can design or create a piece of artwork any way they like, keeping in mind that it will have to be hung on a wall.
— All artwork must be submitted on canvas or paper so the winning pieces can be framed.
— The artwork can be creative, abstract or anatomically correct.
— On the submission website, there are size specifications that need to be adhered to for a piece of artwork.
— Please be sure to fill out the form on the following landing page at https://www.binghamhealthcare.org/art-contest completely so Bingham knows how to contact the winners.
Please note that Bingham will not be accepting physical entries at this time. The first step is to create a piece of artwork and submit a digital photo of the artwork, which should be uploaded to the aforementioned landing page. The six winners will be selected from the digital photo, and then the winners will be asked to drop off their physical pieces of artwork in person.
All artwork will be judged by an internal panel, and the six winners will be chosen by the end of August.
“I greatly appreciate the communities' support in this contest and look forward to seeing all of the creative foot- and ankle-related entries,” says Dr. Robinson. “I hope everyone will be as excited about this as I am.”