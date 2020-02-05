BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare is excited to announce that they are celebrating their 70th anniversary this year — 70 years of excellence in healthcare. To herald this momentous occasion, you will start to see a branding campaign (e.g., television commercials and newspaper ads) that commemorates their deep history of, and commitment to, excellence and service throughout Eastern Idaho.
To kick things off, they are introducing their “70 days for 70 years” service initiative that will run throughout 2020.
In honor of their rich 70-year history, they are challenging all Bingham employees to help carry-out 70 different community service projects throughout the year with their teams. Internally, managers will be coordinating with their teams to select a project, which can be big or small. From shoveling a neighbor’s drive-way, helping plant a community garden to serving in a local soup kitchen together.
They would love for the communities they serve to be as involved as possible. If you know of any volunteer opportunities for Bingham employees, please let them know. They would like to present these opportunities to their managers. Please contact Morgan Hurley, marketing specialist at Bingham, at mhurley@binghammemorial.org or 208-785-3871.