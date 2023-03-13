FIRTH — The Bingham Health Care Foundation recently donated a new automated external defibrillator to Firth Middle School. Members of the Bingham Healthcare administration team and the foundation presented the AED to members of the middle school.
“The AED will help our students and visitors who have heart disease, diabetes or high blood pressure, which can put people at a higher risk of a cardiac event,” said Roger Harrison, principal at Firth Middle School. “The AED, which we have never had before, will allow us to deliver appropriate, immediate cardiac care and increase the chance of survival for anyone attending the school or visitors who may need assistance.”
The American Red Cross states that an AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It is a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.
“With a focus on ‘enhancing health care, enhancing lives,’ this donation reflects how our foundation can make a local difference,” said Candace Raschke, MHA, director of graduate medical education at the Bingham Health Care Foundation.
“We are committed to doing all we can to improve the health and wellness of our patients and our community,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “Firth Middle School plays an important role in our community, helping to educate our future, and we are proud to support them so our neighbors can live longer, healthier and more productive lives.”
