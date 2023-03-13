AED Firth

An AED can help deliver cardiac care.

 Photo courtesy of Bingham Healthcare

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham Health Care Foundation recently donated a new automated external defibrillator to Firth Middle School. Members of the Bingham Healthcare administration team and the foundation presented the AED to members of the middle school.

“The AED will help our students and visitors who have heart disease, diabetes or high blood pressure, which can put people at a higher risk of a cardiac event,” said Roger Harrison, principal at Firth Middle School. “The AED, which we have never had before, will allow us to deliver appropriate, immediate cardiac care and increase the chance of survival for anyone attending the school or visitors who may need assistance.”

