BINGHAM COUNTY — On Monday from 6 to 7 p.m., residents will join others from around Idaho in the "Idaho Community Christmas Sing-Along." Individuals and families are invited to join together to sing familiar holiday Christmas carols in "drive-in movie" style at various locations, including church parking lots and parks around the state. Participants will tune into Magic FM 97.9, a Boise area radio station, via their smartphones and Bluetooth to transmit the broadcast to their car speakers if able to do so. Participants are invited to sing along to traditional Christmas carols, including "Away in a Manger," "Silent Night," "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "White Christmas." Also, participants will get to listen to inspirational messages from prominent Idahoans, including figures from eastern Idaho.
Beyond the music and singing, the sky may present participants with a memorable night as well. According to astronomers on the night of Dec. 21, the planets of Jupiter and Saturn will appear so closely aligned in our sky that they will look like a double planet. The celestial event will look much like what scientists feel the star of Bethlehem looked like at the time of Christ’s birth. The last time this astrological event occurred was the year 1226.
According to Dan Cravens, a Blackfoot area communications representative for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, “The aim of the program is to bring people from all different faiths and parts of Idaho together to celebrate the birth of the Savior.” According to Cravens, several different Christian churches across the state are participating, including the LDS church. The one-hour long event allows various branches of the Christian family to celebrate together the birth of Christ and Heavenly Father’s gift to the entire world, his son the Savior.
Cravens indicated that any church or group is welcome to reach out to the event’s organizer Diane Bevan at Diane@idahowomen.org if they wish to organize their own group to participate in the sing-along on Monday.
The event is free and open to anyone wishing to come. Participants will be asked to stay in their vehicles due to public health concerns related to COVID-19.
Locations in Bingham County include:
— Dawn Lloyd Park, 211 N. Park in Shelley.
— Jensen’s Grove City Park, 733-793 E. Airport Road in Blackfoot.
— Airport Park Ballfields, 1300 E. Airport Road in Blackfoot.
— Blackfoot South Stake Center, 900 Riverton Road in Blackfoot.
— Blackfoot East Stake Center, 1289 Mount Putnam Drive in Blackfoot.
— Blackfoot West Stake Center, 101 N. 900 W. in Blackfoot.
For questions about the Blackfoot area gatherings, please contact Dan Cravens at 380-3075. For questions about the statewide event, please contact Diane Bevanat at 208-880-2488
Information on the Idaho Community Christmas Sing-Along can be found at https://www.facebook.com/IdahoChristmasCarols.
Magic FM 97.9 can be accessed at https://www.magic979boise.com/.