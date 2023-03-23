FORT HALL — The Bingham County Republican Central Committee is pleased to announce the program for the party’s April 1 annual Lincoln Day Luncheon at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center in Fort Hall. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a meet and greet and the luncheon will be served at noon.

The focus of this year’s Lincoln Day is education. The keynote speaker for the event will be State Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield. Critchfield took office this January and will discuss her plans to improve education in Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.