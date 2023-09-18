BLACKFOOT — The executive committee of the Bingham County Republican Central Committee and Committee Chairman Matt Thompson filed suit against the Idaho Republican Party Thursday over what they say are bully tactics by the state.
After the previous Bingham County chairman announced his resignation in July to move out of state, the committee held an election to replace him in accordance with party rules. However, a month later, Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dororthy Moon declared the election invalid and announced her intentions to hold her own election — a decision Bingham County Republicans appealed.
Despite party rules allowing for an appeals process before a decision of the chair is enforceable, Moon has stated her intention to ignore the appeal and stage her own election of officer on Monday, Sept. 18, a day many members of the Committee will be out of town.
“Chairwoman Moon talks about upholding the rules, but she’s breaking the rules by refusing to allow us to appeal,” Chairman Thompson said.
Earlier this year, Moon used a similar tactic on Power County. After declaring a December election of officers void, Moon staged a subsequent election. However, Moon and her allies distributed misinformation about the start time of the meeting. The result was an election that resulted in people more favorable to Moon getting elected to county offices than were originally elected. Certain county officers make up the oversight committee for the state party — the only entity in the party with the authority to contradict the state chairman.
"Moon is playing a game of ‘any election I don’t like doesn’t count,’” Thompson noted.
The lawsuit challenges Moon’s right to void the election and asks a judge to step in to prevent the Sept. 18 meeting. It also accuses the Idaho Republican Party of dealing with the county in a deceptive manner.
In this case, the stakes are higher than normal. Moon seems to be coming to town to take control of the process to nominate a new Bingham County prosecuting attorney.
“Bingham County should be in charge of choosing their next prosecuting attorney,” Thompson said, “it should not be decided by outside people trying to game the system.”
