BLACKFOOT — The executive committee of the Bingham County Republican Central Committee and Committee Chairman Matt Thompson filed suit against the Idaho Republican Party Thursday over what they say are bully tactics by the state.

After the previous Bingham County chairman announced his resignation in July to move out of state, the committee held an election to replace him in accordance with party rules. However, a month later, Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dororthy Moon declared the election invalid and announced her intentions to hold her own election — a decision Bingham County Republicans appealed.

