POCATELLO — With ballots being mailed out for the upcoming May 19 primary, the Bingham County Republican Central Committee, with the help of the Bingham Chronicle, the Blackfoot Morning News and KIFI-TV, is holding a virtual candidate forum for the candidates for the Idaho House 31B seat race. Both Republican candidates, Rep. Julianne Young and Donavan Harrington, have agreed to participate. Travis Oler the Democrat running for the 31B House seat was invited to participate by the media but has declined the offer to do so.
The forum will be via Zoom’s virtual meeting platform and the committee is asking that members of the community submit questions to the candidates before the forum by emailing them to the Bingham County Republican Chairman, Dan Cravens, at ldcravens2000@aim.com.
The media and Central Committee members will also be asking their own questions of the candidates. The forum is on Friday at 7 p.m. The forum will last about an hour. People can also watch the forum live via the link provided below. Questions from viewers will not be accepted during the live forum but must be submitted before the event to be considered.
It is the hope of the Central Committee to hold forums for the other contested races in our County in the coming days.
According to Dan Cravens, the Bingham County Republican Central Committee Chairman: “This is a bit of experiment for us. We have never done a virtual candidate forum before. However, as a committee, we are concerned that, due to the current situation with COVID-19, that candidates are not able to make contact with voters in a way that is conducive to having an informed electorate. This virtual forum we hope is successful in allowing voters to better understand the views and qualifications of the candidates for the 31B State House seat.”
The following information is for those who wish to attend the virtual forum on Friday.
Password: vote