BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind drivers that school will be starting soon for all of our county school districts. Also, Bingham County is engaged in the fall harvest. Grain is still on-going, and potatoes are just starting to be harvested.
As drivers, it is critical that we all pay close attention to the children as they start back to school, learning where they need to catch the bus, where to walk and to bike. We would like to remind drivers to slow down through school zones and to stop for pedestrians in all crosswalks.
It is also advised to remind your children as they start back to school to be attentive to their surroundings. Looking out for cars, trucks and also strangers. By all of us working together, we can make a huge difference in the safety and well-being of our young people.
With the harvest season in full swing, it is also imperative to pay attention to the trucks that are on the road. There is also a lot of heavy machinery that is sharing the road this time of year. Please be patient when encountering farm equipment and realize there are a lot of young drivers in many of these trucks. Safety is paramount.
Finally, be aware of your surroundings, and again, apply patience. These events change the normal traffic patterns, and we must all be observant. Please have situational awareness. Together we can all ensure our own safety.