Snake River Theatre Company presents “Bright Star,” a sweeping tale of love and redemption, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Snake River High School in Blackfoot. Tickets are $8 and available at the door or online at srtc.ludus.com.
Friday, June 30
Hired Gun Co. will perform live starting at 8 p.m. June 30 at Tumbleweed Saloon, 40 W. Pacific St. in Blackfoot. Come dance to your favorite country and rock tunes.
Saturday, July 1
Celebrate Blackfoot will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Jensen Grove Park. There will be activities for all ages throughout the day culminating in a fireworks show after dark. For more information, visit facebook.com/CelebrateBlackfoot.
The Bingham County Historical Museum will launch our new walking tour of the Historic Downtown with two guided walks at 10 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Walks will leave from the museum at 190 N. Shilling Ave. in Blackfoot.
Tuesday, July 4
The Bingham County Historical Society, 190 N. Shilling Ave. in Blackfoot, is holding a Carnival Fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday. There will be games, waterslide, scavenger hunt and prizes galore.
Friday, July 7
Sunshyne Studioz, 298 N. Broadway St. in Blackfoot, will host a paint night at 6 p.m. July 7. The cost is $40 per person, and payments made via Venmo at venmo.com/u/Chaune-Turner. BYOB.
Saturday, July 8
The Blackfoot Makers Market is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Paisley Cakes, 747 S. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. The market will also take place Aug. 12.
Thursday, July 13
Rock Dee House Dueling Pianos will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. July 13 at Cheers and Beers Bar, 50 N. Spruce St. in Blackfoot. Text your reservation to 208-573-6442. Admission is $20. Walk-ins are welcome.
Ongoing
The Bingham County Historical Museum — The Brown Mansion — is open six days per week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission price is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children. The address is 190 N. Shilling Ave.
