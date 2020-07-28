BLACKFOOT — Bingham Academy, a free, accredited public charter high school in Bingham County, is offering both an on-campus and online school option for its students this fall. By offering an online option, students and families are not only provided choices but BA is also helping keep their students healthy. As Idaho's first Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics high school, BA feels it should set a good example public health-wise. According to BA's Administrator Mark Fisk, "We also feel a duty to provide options which promote public health and the well-being of our community."
In regard to the current COVID-19 situation, Bingham Academy has a proven track record of offering online schooling. During the fourth quarter of the 2019-2020 school year, Bingham Academy instantly transitioned to real, authentic school offered online. The students and faculty were already well prepared to use their school-issued Chromebooks and digital tools to seamlessly transition not to homeschooling but to effectual schooling done online. Bingham Academy also added a free community Wi-Fi hotspot to increase everyone’s access. Bingham Academy students and faculty also helped the community by using 3D printers to print personal protective equipment.
As a STEM high school, BA offers classes that prepare students for the careers of the future. In fact, many classes taught by BA faculty are offered for college credit in Blackfoot. These courses are offered through the College of Eastern Idaho, Idaho State University, the University of Idaho and other colleges and universities.
Registration is on Aug. 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. or Aug. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. Your choice. Those interested in enrolling their student should fill out the form found at https://forms.gle/Sxk9kpmE2A1nmqPHA.