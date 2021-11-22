CHUBBUCK — Did you ever think you’d see an angel riding a Harley? Or how about one who wears a leather jacket? Well, you’ll see plenty of motorcycle riding, leather-wearing angels, and many others, at the 16th annual POW*MIA Bikers for Blood Community Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9. at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center inside the Pine Ridge Mall, 4155 Yellowstone Ave. (northwest entrance) in Chubbuck.
You can become an angel this holiday season, and you don’t even need to own a motorcycle or have a pair of wings. Just join the bikers and many others to help give the perfect gift this year, the gift of life.
Donating blood is a gift that will not cost you anything, except a little of your time. During this hectic time of year, we ask you to take a moment to give a gift that over 60 percent of the population could give, yet only 5 percent actually do. Be that special angel this year and donate.
The POW*MIA Awareness Association is teaming with the American Red Cross to create awareness in our community of the need for blood. Every two seconds in the United States, someone needs blood. Every 20 minutes someone in Idaho needs blood. One in 2 people in their lifetime will need blood. Help us to be able to fulfill this ever-increasing need by donating.
The American Red Cross needs your help to ensure that no patient need goes unmet this holiday season. Blood must be available before it is needed to help save the lives of accident victims, cancer patients, premature babies and other people who need this lifesaving gift. A single blood donation can help save more than one person, but there are hundreds of people who need blood every day, even on the holidays. These people may be your family, friends or neighbors.
Please go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code “POW*MIA” to schedule your appointment to become an angel. You can help ensure an adequate community blood supply for the holidays and feel great about giving the perfect gift — life.
Each blood drive, donation center and Red Cross employee follows thorough safety protocols to help prevent the spread of any type of infection. Blood donors will be asked to wear a face-covering while donating. To schedule your appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code “POW*MIA” or contact Nicki at 208-339-0420.
