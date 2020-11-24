POCATELLO — Did you ever think you’d see an angel riding a Harley? Or how about one who wears a leather jacket? Well, you’ll see plenty of motorcycle riding, leather-wearing angels and many others at the 15th annual POW*MIA Bikers for Blood Community Blood Drive on Dec. 10.
You can become an angel this holiday season, and you don’t even need to own a motorcycle or have a pair of wings. Just join the bikers and many others from 1 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace in Pocatello to help give the perfect gift this year — the gift of life.
Donating blood is a gift that will not cost you anything except a little of your time. During this hectic time of year, we ask you to take a moment to give a gift that over 60% of the population could give, yet only 5% actually do. Be that special angel this year and donate.
The POW*MIA Awareness Association is teaming with the American Red Cross to create awareness in our community about the need for blood. Every 2 seconds in the United States, someone needs blood. Every 20 minutes someone in Idaho needs blood. One in 2 people in their lifetime will need blood. Help us to be able to fulfill this ever-increasing need by donating.
The American Red Cross needs your help to ensure that no patient's need goes unmet this holiday season. Blood must be available before it is needed to help save the lives of accident victims, cancer patients, premature babies and other people who need this lifesaving gift. A single blood donation can help save more than one person, but there are hundreds of people who need blood every day, even on the holidays. These people may be your family, friends or neighbors.
Please call Ashlee at 208-406-1436 or text Nicki at 208-339-0420 to schedule your appointment to become an angel. You can help ensure an adequate community blood supply for the holidays and feel great about giving the perfect gift: life.
And new this year, while making your life-saving blood donation, please plan to purchase a wreath for Wreaths across America. Our goal is to ensure all veterans' graves have a wreath placed on their headstone on National Wreaths Across America Day. Wreaths are $15 and can be purchased at the MEC during the Bikers for Blood Community Blood Drive or online at www.powmiarodeo.org/donate.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, blood drives are not considered mass gatherings, as blood drives are controlled events with trained staff and appropriate safety measures to protect donors and recipients. Each blood drive, donation center and Red Cross employee follows thorough safety protocols to help prevent the spread of any type of infection. The Bikers for Blood Community Blood drive will ask donors to wear a face-covering while donating, and as an added service, blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies free of charge. To schedule your appointment, please call Ashlee at 208-406-1436 or text Nicki at 208-339-0420.