We live in a culture of information-overload. We are often pressured to react quickly, to click without thinking. A few years ago I read a very illuminating book called "The Shallows: What the Internet is Doing to our Minds" about how the internet is diminishing our capability to think critically and deeply. The internet is a great tool, but can also contribute to our shallowness as we just peruse surface information that pops up with a click.
Today’s need to process mounds of information quickly changes our ability to imagine, to think analytically, to think more deeply, and to be able to take principles from one part of life and apply them in new areas of life. We are consumed with facts and data; we pursue clickbait, load up on information snacks, but we often don’t understand the big picture of what the information means.
When you Google something, you get pages and pages of lists of articles related to your subject. Those clicked on the most (or which paid more to be at the top of search list) are at the top and are usually quick, simple explanations of the topic. But few people actually read the first article to the end. Why? Because we have been conditioned to want simple and fast, not thoughtful and complex. Also because there are new links to click on every line or two, somehow related to the topic. People who click on a link rarely return to the original article. They go from link to link gathering more and more disjointed information, rather than reading to follow one person’s thoughts to a conclusion.
As a result, we get information that has been pre-edited, pre-digested and often pre-biased. It’s easier to just take this information for truth, so we don’t have to think critically or thoughtfully analyze what we take in. Often the conclusions are not something we figured out; they are what someone tells us is valid. To illustrate, most of us would rather eat fresh food than overly processed food; yet we gladly let someone else pre-process information for us, and we gobble it up!
We need more than ever to see the big picture, to evaluate information based upon its source, and with awareness of the biases of the packagers. Events rarely make sense unless we interpret them in their full context, and for that we don’t just need more information; we need time and objectivity to think deeply about that information.
One of the biggest contexts in which life events should be interpreted is the nature and activities of the Creator who loves us, who brought us into existence, who sent Jesus to die on our behalf to heal our alienated lives. Too often we neglect God’s perspective or workings. In Acts 13:17 (The Message), we read: “God took a special interest in our ancestors, pulled our people who were beaten down in Egyptian exile to their feet, and led them out of there in grand style.”
If we read the history, this was a very long, difficult experience for the people of Israel, full of discouraging incidents. But seen from the eyes of God, that difficult time became the womb from which he created a new people, and led them out to change the course of the world. God was interested in the big picture.
So it is with us. In tough times, we see all the discouraging events, the negative data, the bits of bad news. We tend to only look at the little picture, and we feel hopeless and overwhelmed.
The little picture focuses on life’s difficulties, the big picture focuses upon God at work, creating a new life out of the difficulties people go through. If we obsess over the little picture, we miss the big picture. If we get the big picture, then the small picture has a context for us to better understand, and not be crippled by fear.
I choose to live with God and trust the bigger picture instead of the small one. In the end, God will not be defeated by anything, so we can embrace a hopeful future as we walk with God through the midst of our difficulties and fears, and come out into a future full of hope and new possibilities.
What is your focus today? Fear or faith? Man or God? Who is your savior? Creatures or the Creator?
When life has you over-stressed, de-stress with God. Live life in the context of the God who loves us so much he died for us, remembering that death didn’t defeat him. He rose from the dead and rules forever and ever!
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.