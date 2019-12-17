The support will go toward the funding of programs focused on assisting members of Bannock County with overcoming substance abuse
POCATELLO — Big Momma’s House would like to extend a sincere thank you to Idaho National Laboratory for a $5,000 grant presented to us on Dec. 9. The award is being provided by INL through corporate funds from Battelle Energy Alliance.
INL’s support allows Big Momma’s House to maintain its 12-step recovery program and begin additional programs to further assist individuals who are overcoming substance abuse. The grant award encourages the commitment of Big Momma’s House to continue serving low-income Bannock County community members.