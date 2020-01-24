POCATELLO — Irving Middle School eighth-grader Evie Bidwell is slated to become Pocatello’s next Mayor for a Day.
Mayor for a Day Bidwell’s term is slated to begin the morning of Tuesday and run until a little after 1 p.m. During her time in office, she will get an overview of the city’s operations from Mayor Brian Blad and will be meeting with other city officials.
At Irving, Bidwell serves as an aide in the school’s media center as well as participates in the Select Girls Choir and cheerleading. She is also an avid reader and plans on becoming a human rights attorney.
During the school year, a new Mayor for a Day is chosen from the city’s middle and high schools once a month. The selection is made by the school and a different school is represented each month.