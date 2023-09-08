baby warmer

A baby in a General Electric Panda iRes infant warmer.

 Photo courtesy of Bingham Healthcare

BLACKFOOT — When it comes to labor and delivery, Grove Creek Medical Center, a member of Bingham Healthcare, offers a premier birthing center in Blackfoot. Recently, the Bingham Healthcare Foundation gifted GCMC with two new baby warmers.

Grove Creek is proud to be a baby-friendly designated facility, and one of its goals is that all infants are placed skin-to-skin with Mom as soon as possible after they are delivered. However, some babies need extra support to transition. These newborns will now be placed on brand new, updated General Electric Panda iRes infant warmers during the first critical moments of life as they adjust to living and breathing on their own.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.