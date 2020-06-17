POCATELLO — Beverly Jackson, an Idaho State University health science major in her senior year, has been awarded the Nifty-Fifty Scholarship for fall 2020 from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 110 at ISU.
The Nifty-Fifty scholarship was given in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 110 at Idaho State University (Feb. 26, 1970 – Feb. 26, 2020). Jackson stood out amongst a field of extremely impressive applicants.
She plans to attend medical school, where she hopes to alleviate the strain on our current health care system caused by a shortage of doctors and to provide medical treatment to underserved populations with care and compassion. Jackson has performed extensive community service, has impressive educational aspirations and embodies the love of learning motto of Phi Kappa Phi.
Money raised for this scholarship comes generous donations from the following individuals and businesses: John Bobell, the late William and Doris Brydon, Tana Christensen, Julene Coston, Jody Finnegan, Su Fox, Barbara Frank, James Glennon, Gesine Hearn, Cynthia Hill, Mike Rowe, Ann Hunter, ISU Credit Union, Terri John, Mary Kelly, Rudy Kovacs, Kathleen Lane, Kevin Lish, Donna Lybecker, Diane MacIearran, Larry Morford, Steven Muse, Pamela Park, Linda Robertshaw, Anita Schrade, Robert Seal, Sandra Shropshire and Elaine Smith.
Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest, largest and most selective all-discipline honor society. The Society’s mission is to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.