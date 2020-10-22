In the year, 1921, several men and women of the Black community in Pocatello were moved to establish the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for Christians of that particular faith.
Prior to this time the local Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church served as a sort of community church where people of different faiths could gather to worship the Lord.
In the year 1992 these Baptists purchased land on the corner of 5th Avenue and Fremont Street where they managed to build a house of worship which was given a name chosen by one of the organizers who was a member, back in Alabama, of a church of that name. His name was Elijah Harris who became one of the deacons and in later years a minister.
Bethel has had a total of 19 pastors with current Pastor William S. Beard having the longest pastorate. He came to Bethel in 1989 and retired in 2007. Then he chose to return following two pastors who left after brief stays, but only as Pastor-Emeritus in 2014. However, he is still blessing the congregation as its pastor.
Because of how the coronavirus is controlling so much, the members do not gather together anymore, but Pastor Beard arranged to use Zoom to enable the congregation to discuss each weekly Sunday school lesson as printed in a commentary each Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Invitations are extended to non Bethel members to join in - and they do.
Each "meeting" is closed with Pastor Beard's prayer.