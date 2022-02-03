Left to right: Joyce DeGarlais, Rita Haggardt, Hazel Sutton, Arlene Miller, Debbie Lynch, Susan Marple, Bev Klug, Quinn Valladolid (granddaughter of the photographer, Anita Valladolid), Janice Matteson-Howell, Sue Akersten, Elizabeth Dyer (our newest member), Elaine Smith, Margaret Jacob
POCATELLO — Each year, at the December meeting of Beta Chapter, there is a gathering of animals — stuffed animals that is, handfuls and armloads of them, given one last hug by the members who brought them and then displayed under the tree. Called the Teddy Bear Project, it actually includes everything from unicorns to Dalmatians. Beta gives its menagerie to Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 to be distributed by a community resource worker to children in crisis throughout the year. In 2021, the chapter wanted to pay tribute to a supporter of the project who passed away at the end of 2020. Diana Fonner was the mother of Beta member Eva Ochoa.
Diana Fonner loved children, learning and teaching. She retired from teaching in 1993. While visiting family and friends, she became acquainted with Delta Kappa Gamma in Pocatello. Her decision to move to Idaho in 2018 blessed many lives, including those of Beta Chapter, to whom Eva introduced her. Diana began to support the Teddy Bear Project herself and even recruited employees at Lincoln Court Retirement Community to help her collect critters. She would choose critters as prizes in bingo games. Music was also a major part of Diana’s life, and she shared her talent of playing the piano and singing with Beta. Her presence would light up a meeting. Unfortunately, Diana passed away in November of 2020. The Teddy Bear Project was interrupted that year because of COVID-19, so the chapter honored her a year later. She will continue to be missed.
Eva says that her mother was a role model for her twice over, through her career as an educator and her love of children. It’s no surprise, then, that Eva teaches second grade at A.W. Johnson Elementary in Firth. She has also taught English as a second language in Shelley for Idaho State University’s Adult Education program for many years and served as a board member of the Idaho Education Association. She accepted an invitation to join Delta Kappa Gamma’s Beta Chapter in 2013 and has served as first vice-president. Come December, she can be seen toting critters through the snow on their way from a loving adult to children who will love them even more.
Both mother and daughter have graced DKG Beta, and we thank them.