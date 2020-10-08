POCATELLO — The public and all Bengals are invited to commemorate 50 years of the most iconic building on Idaho State University’s campus with the Holt Arena History Walk that includes 12 scannable QR codes placed around campus, with cool facts about this landmark stadium.
Like many revolutionary ideas, when Dubby Holt first proposed the idea for the Holt Arena it was dismissed as “harebrained” and “silly.” However, that outlandish idea became one of the most recognizable stadiums ever constructed and still stands tall as a testament to the grit, ingenuity and dedication of Idaho State Bengals.
The walk, created by the ISU Office of Marketing and Communications, includes the following stops, all marked by signs, that will stay up through the end of October, weather permitting:
— Two stops near Holt Arena outside its north and south main doors.
— Pond Student Union outside the sliding door near the main entrance from the Hutchinson Quadrangle.
— Rendezvous Complex, outside of the diversity resource center.
— Red Hill, in front of the pillars, facing Holt Arena.
— Hutchinson Quadrangle, by the triangle planter near the Liberal Arts building
— Technology Building, near the crosswalk in the half circle alcove at the top of the hill on Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
— Turner Hall, outside the main entrance of Turner Hall.
— Reed Gymnasium, outside the main entrance door.
— Fine Arts Building, outside the quad entrance.
— Swanson Arch, sign placed on the side of the arch for visibility on both sides.
— LDS Institute of Religion, outside the doors of the institute, midway between the library and the institute near the crosswalk.
For more information on the walk, including a map of sign locations and information on the history Holt Arena, visit https://www.isu.edu/holt50/history-walk/.