POCATELLO — Bengal Giving Day is an annual online fundraising blitz to support Idaho State University and its students. ISU started in 1901 with the dream that countless students would find success. Bengal Giving Day helps fulfill that dream by supporting our students and the programs that enrich entire communities. The goal of Bengal Giving Day is to reach 1,901 gifts in 1,901 minutes.

We will be celebrating all day Tuesday and Wednesday but we especially invite you to join us for the closing reception Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the ISU Pond Student Union where you can meet the students whose lives are changed by the campaign and hear the results.

