POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Rupp debate team began their season online Sept. 17-19 at “The Sir,” hosted by Carroll College. The online competition drew a larger field than has been typical in prior years, featuring 72 teams from 15 universities.

ISU debaters Abby Vaughn, a Boise senior studying special education and her partner Colter Barker, a Pocatello sophomore studying computer engineering narrowly missed the final round in the two-day teaching tournament. Two of the four ISU speakers received top-10 honors for excellence in speaking.

Teams participated in British Parliamentary debate, a unique style that pits four teams from four different colleges against one another to argue positions.

Program Director Sarah Partlow Lefevre was very pleased with the outcome of the first tournament of the year, saying, "We have a core group of very committed debaters who are excited to participate in any way they can.”

Partlow Lefevre noted that the debaters paired in a novice-varsity pairing for this first tournament of the academic year.

Upcoming debates include Fran Tanner Memorial, hosted by the College of Idaho at Twin Falls; The Hunt Classic, from Lewis & Clark College; The Mahaffey Memorial, from Linfield College in Oregon; Climb Online Tournaments; and others.