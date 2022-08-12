Ciarra Fuller

Everyone has struggled in some capacity or another with their mental health since COVID-19 created a whole new “normal.” Outside seemed to be the only safe place to be or interact for a while there. Not only is it a safe place to avoid illnesses such as COVID there are also great benefits for mental health in being outdoors. Everyone loves to get outside and be as active as possible in the warmer months of the year. Read on to find out some of the several benefits of being outside in the sun and fresh air.

Spending all your time indoors is not good for your physical or mental health. There are certain things that you can get from being outdoors that you just cannot get from being stuck inside. A few of those things include fresh air and direct sunlight. Natural sunlight contains loads of vitamin D, which can improve overall mood, and improve self-esteem. Research shows that being outside on a bright, sunny day increases levels of serotonin whether it's warm or cold outside. Increased levels of serotonin acts as a natural mood stabilizer. So going outside and enjoying some sun can help make you feel better even on a day when everything seems to go wrong. But don’t forget your sunscreen!