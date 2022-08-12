Everyone has struggled in some capacity or another with their mental health since COVID-19 created a whole new “normal.” Outside seemed to be the only safe place to be or interact for a while there. Not only is it a safe place to avoid illnesses such as COVID there are also great benefits for mental health in being outdoors. Everyone loves to get outside and be as active as possible in the warmer months of the year. Read on to find out some of the several benefits of being outside in the sun and fresh air.
Spending all your time indoors is not good for your physical or mental health. There are certain things that you can get from being outdoors that you just cannot get from being stuck inside. A few of those things include fresh air and direct sunlight. Natural sunlight contains loads of vitamin D, which can improve overall mood, and improve self-esteem. Research shows that being outside on a bright, sunny day increases levels of serotonin whether it's warm or cold outside. Increased levels of serotonin acts as a natural mood stabilizer. So going outside and enjoying some sun can help make you feel better even on a day when everything seems to go wrong. But don’t forget your sunscreen!
Getting outside can also lower your stress levels and help fight symptoms of anxiety and depression. Studies show that getting outside for as little as 20 to 30 minutes can significantly lower your cortisol levels, which is the natural chemical that causes stress. The increase in serotonin as mentioned above helps with symptoms of mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Sunlight also produces melanocytes, which are the cells that make you tan, and these cells release endorphins which can also give you a natural boost in your mood. Getting outside more is often easier said than down, but even as little as 20 minutes outside could help make you feel better.
Getting outside and connecting with mother nature can also help you practice things such as being more mindful and being able to be more present in the moment. There are a lot of things you can do to get yourself outside such as taking a walk, riding a bike, gardening or even sitting in the backyard with your dog reading your favorite book or doing your favorite activity, whatever that may be. Find some excuse, any excuse to get outside some more this summer and reap the benefits it has to offer. Just make sure to be safe, wear sunscreen and drink lots of water!
Ciarra Fuller, LMSW, is a psychotherapist currently working at Health West. She practices social work from a Strengths-Based Perspective and enjoys outdoor activities, swimming and reading a good book.