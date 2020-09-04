Belle’s Asian Cucumber Salad

2 tablespoons rice vinegar
4 teaspoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons minced fresh gingerroot
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1 teaspoon honey
1/4 teaspoon Sriracha chili sauce
2 English cucumbers
1 teaspoon sesame seeds, toasted
Thinly sliced green onions
For dressing, mix first seven ingredients. Trim ends and cut cucumbers crosswise into 3-in. sections. Cut sections into julienne strips.
To serve, toss cucumbers with sesame seeds and dressing. Sprinkle with green onions.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.