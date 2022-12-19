POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
Ms. Julie Hunsaker is the December P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Ms. Hunsaker is a behavior tech at Gate City Elementary School. She was nominated by Ms. Leslie Rowe.
In her nomination, Ms. Rowe wrote: “Julie is our school's behavior tech and works with learners in grades K-5. I work with her often as some of my students see her daily. She is able to talk problems through at the learners' level and makes sure all voices are heard. She is sure to get to the bottom of an issue no matter how long it takes. She (is) very kind and warm, yet firm when needed.
"She has taken on our school's new behavior system to help make it a success by following through with every detail. She calls parents when needed and meets with teachers often to keep them in the loop of what is happening with our learners. When she doubts herself, she is not afraid to ask questions and take advice. She works so hard, always on the go to put out 'fires' throughout the day! The best thing about Julie is that she does it all with a smile and a positive attitude! She works well with the staff and is so fun to be around! She makes our school a special place for learners and staff to succeed!”
Ms. Hunsaker was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Dec. 13 and received a $50 gift card from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.