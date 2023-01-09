POCATELLO — The High Desert Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalists is now recruiting new members to be a part of a unique volunteering experience here in Southeast Idaho. Those who love the outdoors and learning more about Southeast Idaho’s wildlife, habitats and other natural resources will discover a wide variety of fun and enriching volunteer experiences through the Idaho Master Naturalists program.

The High Desert Chapter will hold an introductory meeting for prospective new members on Jan. 19 at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.