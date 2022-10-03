SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The Idaho Community Foundation is awarding grants totaling more than $52,000 for landscaping, beautification and public recreation in Bannock, Bingham, Caribou and Power counties through the Ifft Foundation Fund.

The Ifft Fund was established at the community foundation by Nick Ifft, the former publisher of the Idaho State Journal newspaper in Pocatello, and his wife Sara Ifft. Nick died in 2003 and Sara passed away in 2017. Their fund has granted more than $2 million since 2001.

