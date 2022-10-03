SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The Idaho Community Foundation is awarding grants totaling more than $52,000 for landscaping, beautification and public recreation in Bannock, Bingham, Caribou and Power counties through the Ifft Foundation Fund.
The Ifft Fund was established at the community foundation by Nick Ifft, the former publisher of the Idaho State Journal newspaper in Pocatello, and his wife Sara Ifft. Nick died in 2003 and Sara passed away in 2017. Their fund has granted more than $2 million since 2001.
Recipients are:
— Grace Joint School District No. 148 (Caribou County) — $8,625 to plant 30 trees around the new elementary school.
— PCHD Foundation Inc. (Power County) — $10,000 to beautify the outdoor areas of Power County Hospital District.
— Portneuf Greenway Foundation (Bannock County) — $10,000 to build a ramp improving access to the amphitheater at the Edson Fichter Nature Area in partnership with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
— Portneuf Resource Council Inc. (Bannock County) — $3,500 to establish a diversity of native shrubs and plants at the Edson Fichter Nature Area in Pocatello.
— Portneuf Valley Partners Inc. (Bannock County) — $10,000 to beautify, provide shade and add natural elements to central downtown Pocatello near the intersections of South Garfield and South Arthur with Center Street and Lewis Street.
— Wapello Elementary School (Bingham County) — $10,000 to develop a beautiful and functioning landscape with a secure school yard for the Wapello School students.
