One aspect of our human nature is that we all desire to be significant, to have a purpose to accomplish in our lives. How are you doing with that? Do you have something worth pursuing that keeps you going when the going gets tough?
We all have the need to be focused on accomplishing something significant, but all too often we gravitate toward tangible, measurable accomplishments. We have all been taught the goal-setting model: Choose a specific goal that is attainable, meaningful and measurable. Then make action plans to move toward that goal. When you succeed, you celebrate and plan some new goals.
But what about setting goals that are more abstract, more spiritual in nature? Goals like these are hard to measure, requiring different values and eyes to affirm growth or “success.” In Genesis 12:1-3, about 2,000 years before Christ was born, we read about a man who was commanded by God to pursue some very abstract goals. God called Abraham to leave the country he lived in, and go to the land where God would lead him.
The command was to “go from” where he was, and “go to” the place that God would show him. It wasn’t just about the destination; it was about journeying with God each day along the way. God’s purpose for Abraham was much larger than merely a road trip or a corporate move. God told Abraham, in Genesis 12:2-3 (CSB): “I will make you into a great nation, I will bless you, I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing … and all the peoples on Earth will be blessed through you.”
First, notice that Abraham’s role was to believe God, then follow Him. Secondly, notice that God is the one creating the blessings and accomplishing His purposes for Abraham’s life. God said He would make Abraham into a great nation, and Abraham’s seed (offspring) later became the 12 tribes of Israel through Isaac, and the 12 tribes of Arabs through Ishmael.
In Galatians 3:16, we read that Jesus, the seed of Abraham, was the One through whom every ethic and language group has been blessed with the prospect of eternal life. So what Abraham did by faithfully following God crossed time to bless people who didn’t even yet exist. Christ was born 2,000 years after Abraham, yet He was the seed, the offspring of Abraham. We live some 2,000 years after Christ, yet because of the resurrection, Christ still blesses people through you and me, and Christians, too, are heirs of Abraham (Gal. 3:20).
God promises that anytime a Christian surrenders his or her life to do God’s will, and go where God sends them day by day, to do what God asks them to do, they become blessed by God.
Furthermore, God states that God blesses believers for the purpose of blessing others. Taking this idea further, as we share with others what God has done or given to us, we become blessings to others. Sometimes we “bless” or influence others on God’s behalf by specific actions we intend to do. But how many others are there who we have unknowingly influenced or blessed, and we have no idea of it? God blessed them through us, then they in turn bless and influence others. How do you measure that?
God promised, using His own creative power, to make Abraham’s name great. In Hebrew thought, the “name” was synonymous with character. God was promising to make Abraham’s character and actions greatly influential. In Ephesians 2:10, (CSB) Paul, addressing Christians, says: “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared ahead of time for us to do.”
God is in the process of making us into quality people who reflect the values, motivations and behaviors of God, revealing the handiwork of the Master Artist, who is always creatively at work in us. God wants each of us to daily impact the people around us on behalf of God. Many of those in turn, will bless and influence someone else, and by eternity’s standards, you played a role in blessing them.
If God could do all He did through Abraham, can’t He do some incredible things through us? If we will surrender our lives to Jesus, daily go where He sends us, and do what He tells, won’t we become a blessing to others? Such a person can change the world in ways they can’t imagine. Why don’t you become that person, who whenever you are blessed, in like manner blesses others? If you are reading this, God is encouraging you to: “Be that person!”
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.