IDAHO FALLS — Be Kind To Animals Week is an annual week-long celebration held in the first full week of May and takes place from May 7 to 13 this year. The week is designed to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts made to ensure animal safety in the U.S. and around the world. It aims to spread awareness about the need to be kind to animals and to protect them and their habitats. So, let’s be kind to every animal we come across — both this week, always and "fur"ever.

To celebrate, the Bonneville Humane Society will be holding a $10 microchip clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6. The clinic will be at the thrift store at 444 N. Eastern Ave. in Idaho Falls.

