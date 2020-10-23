“Anxiety likes to tell us stories that haven’t been written yet.” That’s one of my favorite lines from Lucy Rimolower. I like it because it’s true. Perhaps no season built into the American cycle of life is more wrought with anxiety than election season. The closer we get to an election, the more fervently each candidate and his or her surrogates tell us that if their opponent wins an apocalypse of biblical proportions will follow. And maybe it will. But I invite you for a few moments to put aside your own persuasions as to what type of apocalypse we may be facing and consider what Dr. Steven Stosny coined “Election Stress Disorder.”
Unlike COVID-19, Election Stress Disorder (ESD) cannot be avoided by wearing a mask or social distancing. It cannot be caught from someone who sneezes in your direction in the grocery aisle. But it can be caught from Facebook, Twitter, Fox News or CNN, even if you wear a mask while viewing. One of the more bizarre indicators for some of a possible COVID-19 infection is loss of the smell and taste senses. It could be argued that one of the possible indicators of ESD in some people is the loss of a different kind of sense. As in “common sense.” I grew up in the American South, and I remember my grandmother registering displeasure at the choice of some of my childhood friends by declaring, “That boy ain’t got no sense.”
I’m certainly not suggesting that those who are passionate about politics and engaged in civic duties have no sense. Quite the opposite. Not only is it wise to vote and be an informed voter, it is our duty as responsible citizens. However, and I’ll pick on myself here, I lose my hold on common sense when I obsess over stories that haven’t been written yet and obsessively expose myself to others who do the same. So here are some common-sense ways that I intend to approach election season with common sense and avoid Election Stress Disorder. I invite you to join me.
The first path to mental health amidst election season is choosing positive/reasonable influences. I want to be informed and up to date on issues. But I want to choose balanced influences that are both positive and reasonable. Are those types of influences hard to find? They are. Do they exist? They do. Remember, mental well-being and peace of mind require a proactive approach. Dr. Stosny has suggested that negative emotion is much more contagious than positive emotion. If that’s true, it underscores the need to proactively choose positive and reasonable influences. Information is power, and proactivity can reduce stress. Choosing the right source of information is crucial.
That brings me to the concept of being proactive. I know there is tons of gray area so I’ll keep this point brief. Healthy proactivity might include working at a polling station, registering to vote or sharing positive, reasonable resources with friends. Unhealthy proactivity might include arguing with strangers on social media, stealing yard signs from your neighbors, etc. Wise activity reduces stress. Unwise activity builds anxiety.
One of the greatest contributors to anxiety is fearing the loss of control. This has been heightened by the pandemic. In a world where we have seen events unfold that none of us imagined were possible, the impossible suddenly seems more threatening. We’ve seen a virus cause a near national mandatory stay at home order. That’s a scenario that this time last year I would have scoffed at. Now it seems that our minds have been opened to all kinds of awful scenarios, and scoffing at them now seems naive. So let’s combat fear with truth. Fear-driven anxiety is seldom driven by truth. Fear-driven anxiety is often driven by false narratives fed by others. My encouragement is to decide now not to tolerate fearful anxiety fed by other people’s ideas. Take control of your anxiety by smothering it with truth. Take information as it comes and decide courses of action based on current realities not worst case scenarios.
Lastly, I believe that we can fight ESD by developing positive relationships. I have lots of friends that are of a different political persuasion than I am. They’re good and trustworthy people. That gives me hope. It’s so easy to watch the news and believe that those on the other side of the aisle are monsters who want to burn down your happy place. I do believe that you should passionately advocate for realities that matter to you, and that you should pour your heart into it. I also believe that the people on the other side of that issue may be folks you would enjoy a cup of coffee with if politics never came up in the conversation. People matter. Relationships matter. In the end, its healthy relationships that will preserve and forge the future we all want.
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.