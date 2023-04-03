From left, Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner; INL Community Relations and Philanthropic Program Manager Misty Benjamin; Shantay Bloxham, CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho; Chris Wiersema, president and CEO of United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County; Nick Smith, INL Molten Chloride Reactor Experiment director and United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County board member; and Kate Meehan, INL communication liaison for community outreach.
Photo courtesy of United Way of Southeastern Idaho
POCATELLO — Battelle Energy Alliance, operator of Idaho National Laboratory, and its employees pledged contributions of over $685,000 to the United Ways of Eastern Idaho and its partner agencies in 2023. This is the largest United Way workplace campaign in the state of Idaho.
“Battelle Energy Alliance and its community-focused employees have once again absolutely blown us away by their generosity and dedication to improving the lives of those in need in Eastern Idaho,” said Shantay Bloxham, CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho. “They united together to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to support local nonprofit agencies that stabilize families in need.”
The INL United Way campaign is distinctive in that it covers a large geographic area, supporting United Way in three different service regions in Eastern Idaho. This reflects both the size of the INL site, which spans 890 square miles, as well as the over 5,700 employees living across the area.
Ron Crone, associate laboratory director for INL’s Materials and Fuels Complex, is a co-champion of the lab’s campaign and also serves as the board chair of United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County.
“We know that around 43% of households in Eastern Idaho are struggling to make ends meet,” Crone said. “This includes those living below the poverty line as well as those we refer to as 'ALICE' — asset limited, income constrained, employed. When we all come together to give back, we can make a real difference in our community and help people find housing, feed their families and work toward a brighter future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.