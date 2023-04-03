BEA_INL photo

From left, Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner; INL Community Relations and Philanthropic Program Manager Misty Benjamin; Shantay Bloxham, CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho; Chris Wiersema, president and CEO of United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County; Nick Smith, INL Molten Chloride Reactor Experiment director and United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County board member; and Kate Meehan, INL communication liaison for community outreach.

 Photo courtesy of United Way of Southeastern Idaho

POCATELLO — Battelle Energy Alliance, operator of Idaho National Laboratory, and its employees pledged contributions of over $685,000 to the United Ways of Eastern Idaho and its partner agencies in 2023. This is the largest United Way workplace campaign in the state of Idaho.

“Battelle Energy Alliance and its community-focused employees have once again absolutely blown us away by their generosity and dedication to improving the lives of those in need in Eastern Idaho,” said Shantay Bloxham, CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho. “They united together to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to support local nonprofit agencies that stabilize families in need.”

