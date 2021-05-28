Whether it’s for breakfast, dinner or a snack, a sweet muffin is always a welcomed treat, and my pancake mix muffins can be ready in just minutes. I use the most basic pancake mix out there — the type that you only add water, and then with just a few other simple ingredients, they are ready to bake. Want blueberry muffins? Simply add a cup of blueberries. You can vary this recipe to make all types of different muffins from this basic mix. And even though they are one of the easiest muffins to make, they are also one of the most delicious — so moist and light! These muffins may be simple, but they will add that special touch to your next meal.
Belle’s Pancake Mix Muffins
2 cups pancake mix (water only type)
¼ cup oil
1 egg, beaten
¾ cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
¾ cup milk
1 cup fresh berries, chocolate chips, or nuts (optional)
In a medium bowl, mix everything until smooth. Fill greased muffin tins 2/3 full. Bake at 375 degrees for 15-20 or until tops are golden and spring back when touched.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.