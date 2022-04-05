POCATELLO — Basic drawing with American Falls High School Art teacher, Terry Stilwell, is being offered for adults and high school students at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N Main in downtown Pocatello.
Have you always wanted to learn to draw? Do you know a little, but would like more techniques and tricks? Join Terry Stilwell, for a six week beginning drawing class each Tuesday night from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning April 19.
Classes will cover ways to dramatically improve your drawing with simple tricks and techniques as well as ways to add interest and complexity. For those who are ready to increase their observational skills, learn to translate objects into basic shapes, develop a sense of depth through compositions and perspective, and create the illusion of textures, this class is for you. No prior training is needed.
"I had taken an art class 30 years ago and didn’t have the best experience, but I always felt a little sad that I hadn’t stuck with it. I was also in a rut and wanted to try something creative again. So I took a chance and signed up — and I even convinced a couple of friends to join me. I loved every minute of it," said one of Terry's previous students, Laura Soldate.
"Terry’s teaching style is perfect for beginners and more advanced artists because she starts from scratch with the basics. She draws with you so you can see what she is doing, and she encourages you to apply your own style, strengths and artistic flair. She doesn’t expect you to do it like she would. She wants you to find and explore your own way of doing things. She makes the learning process fun and engaging, and you never feel self-conscious. Now I sketch on my own for fun, and I am building confidence day by day."
The cost is $60 for Pocatello Art Center members and $75 for non-members.
Call Educational Director Marsha Losser at 208-234-1549 for more details or the Pocatello Art Center at 208-232-0970.
Class size is limited. Call today to ensure your space in the class.