Barbara Olson retired this month from Marsh Valley School District after 30 years as a secretary at Marsh Valley Middle School.
Mrs. Olson worked with six different principals and numerous faculty and staff. In the 45 years since the school opened (first as a junior high), she is only the third secretary at the school.
She was surprised with an open house and program on her last day of work.
"I can't believe 220 students and the entire staff could be so secretive. Usually, someone inadvertently gets caught."
She was also surprised by some of her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughters. The party had a Hawaiian theme and the students and staff wore leis because Mrs. Olson and her husband were leaving for Hawaii at the end of the month.
Mrs. Olson stated she has enjoyed her time at Marsh Valley and will greatly miss her association with the students, parents and staff.