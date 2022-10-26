POCATELLO — Bannock Transportation Planning Organization is initiating an update to its Metropolitan Transportation Plan and requests the publics’ feedback on their current transportation experience in the area.
BTPO is kicking off its MTP update by working to identify issues in its study area, as well as looking at the future vision of transportation in our area. To help gather this feedback, BTPO has set up an online survey and an interactive commenting website. BTPO hopes these tools can help people provide thoughtful, helpful feedback on their transportation experiences and needs in Bannock County.
“We encourage everyone to learn about the MTP process and help us identify the community’s transportation goals and interests,” said BTPO Director Mori Byington. “The online survey and commenting map are great opportunities to help us better understand how the community is using our transportation system and what issues they are experiencing.”
People can find these tools by visiting Bannock Comprehensive MTPO - Give Us Your Input (3pvisual.com).
The MTP provides a 20 year approach to identify transportation problems in the region and provide a guide to potential solutions. The BTPO planning area runs from Portneuf Gap north along the Pocatello and Bannock Mountain ranges until it reaches the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. It is just over 100 square miles and includes the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck.
Comments on the online map and survey responses are being accepted until Nov. 30. For more information about this effort, please contact Mori Byington at mori@bannockplanning.org or by phone at 208-233-9332.
