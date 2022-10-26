POCATELLO — Bannock Transportation Planning Organization is initiating an update to its Metropolitan Transportation Plan and requests the publics’ feedback on their current transportation experience in the area.

BTPO is kicking off its MTP update by working to identify issues in its study area, as well as looking at the future vision of transportation in our area. To help gather this feedback, BTPO has set up an online survey and an interactive commenting website. BTPO hopes these tools can help people provide thoughtful, helpful feedback on their transportation experiences and needs in Bannock County.

