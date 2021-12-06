POCATELLO — In honor of the 80th anniversary of the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor, the Bannock County Veterans Services are reviving an old Pocatello tradition.
This tradition was started years ago by a former Pocatello local and survivor of the Pearl Harbor attacks, Chief Builder retired US Navy Division of Seabee Christopher “Chris” Harame. Harame was aboard the USS Detroit during the attacks on Pearl Harbor.
Every year on Dec. 7, Harame and his wife, Cusine Zaccardi, accompanied by a small but growing group of people, would gather at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in Pocatello to honor the 2,403 service members and civilians killed in the attack. Harame and his wife would wear Hawaiian shirts as they tossed flower petals into the river, giving thanks to those who served. The tradition faded away after Harame passed in 2013.
To mark the 80th year since the attack, the Bannock County Veterans Services is bringing Harame’s tradition back.
People are invited to join together at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge on West Fremont Street on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. to scatter rose petals into the river and honor the lives and legacy of those lost in the attack.
Littlbird’s Grill will provide lunch on behalf of donations from individuals and the Marine Corps League, AMVETS Post 1, AMVETS Bengal Post 1901, and AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 1.
