Many Bannock County residents see a severe winter storm warning and opt against any sort of traveling, choosing instead to bunker down indoors with a warm cup of hot chocolate and a cozy blanket.
But sometimes, traveling during a snowstorm is inevitable, and for the most part, those who must brave inclement weather in Bannock County have trust that they will safely reach their destinations.
That’s likely because of people like Bannock County projects manager Rowdi Evans and 20 other county employees who serve as the unsung heroes of winter — making sure nearly 400 miles of Bannock County roads are clear of snow and ice that could otherwise make commuting a dangerous endeavor.
“Much like police officers or firefighters, we are first responders, too,” said Evans, who has been the county projects manager for 24 years. “All of the employees responsible for clearing the roads of snow and ice take their job extremely seriously, and they take pride in what they do because we play a significant role in public safety.”
The snow removal crew is part of the Bannock County Road and Bridge Department and is responsible for servicing nearly the entire county, Evans said. Aside from the streets of Pocatello, Chubbuck and Inkom, the county snow removal crew handles roads as far south as Swanlake, east to Lava Hot Springs and north of Chubbuck to Fort Hall.
While crew members work a set shift from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. five days per week during the winter, Evans said he and all 20 employees are also on call 24 hours a day, seven days per week in the event of any winter snowstorms.
“If we get a bad storm we will have to work on holidays, weekends and sometimes in the middle of the night,” Evans said. “Every one of my guys knows their own route and what they are responsible for in the event of a heavy snowstorm, but we only have just enough guys. So in the event someone can’t come to work or our equipment breaks down, it does take some jockeying around to make things work.”
The snow removal crew relies on a map that identifies which roads in the county are the highest priority. The main arterial roads and those used by school buses are the first priority, Evans said, and the remaining roads are separated into second and third priorities.
While the employees who work for the snow removal crew play a crucial role in keeping county roads safe, the equipment and machinery they use is just as, if not more, important for the job.
Evans said the snow removal crew uses 12 dump trucks with snow plows affixed to the front and sand depositors in the rear, seven motor graders for plowing and two massive snow blowing machines. A motor grader is a construction machine similar to a tractor that is equipped with a long blade typically used to create a flat surface during street grading. Instead of flattening fresh pavement, which the trucks do in the summertime during the road repair season, the motor graders are used to clear snow in the winter, Evans said.
The sand the county uses to provide additional traction on snow or ice covered roads includes a 10 percent salt mix, which helps accelerate the melting of ice and snow and also helps to prevent snow or ice from sticking to the roads.
The county snow removal team also proactively uses a salt brine before major snow storms, Evans added.
“If we know that a storm is coming in, the day beforehand we will shoot the salt brine onto the roads,” Evans said. “This makes it so the snow has a hard time binding to the road surface. Once the snow falls, we will plow and then lay down sand.”
Evans said the city of Pocatello provides the county with the salt for its brine, and in return the county salts city streets in the event of a major snowstorm.
In over two decades clearing the roads of Bannock County, Evans said one technological advancement has made their jobs much easier: smartphones.
As opposed to relying on nightly newscasts to find out the upcoming weather, Evans and other snow removal workers take advantage of weather apps installed on their smartphones to have a better idea when the next storm system is rolling through.
“Before we had smartphones, we had to wait for the snow to hit and then react,” Evans said. “Now we can check from our phones and prepare ahead of time, which has helped us out tremendously.”
Snow plow drivers play a significant role in keeping county roads safe, and while their jobs aren't necessarily inherently dangerous, Evans encourages people who are driving while the plows are on the road to remain patient and drive for the conditions.
“If at all possible, drive with your headlights on because it helps our guys see you while snow is blowing passed their windows,” Evans said. “Be sure to drive for conditions and if the weather is really bad try and stay home and give us some time to get things caught up.”