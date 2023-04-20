BANNOCK COUNTY — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office recently entered into an agreement with the Pocatello Police Department and the Chubbuck Police Department to share a singular emergency alert system.

In the event of an emergency, Bannock County can now request assistance from PPD or CPD to send an emergency alert if necessary. An example of this would include large-scale events where multiple agencies are needed to respond, such as fires, evacuations and public safety issues.

