The Portneuf River

The Portneuf River in Lava Hot Springs

 Courtesy of Courtney Weekes Photography

The Bannock County Planning and Development Department recently recertified its Community Rating System through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, allowing county residents to receive a discount on floodplain insurance.

The Community Rating System is a voluntary incentive program that encourages community floodplain management practices beyond the minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program. Bannock County is one of 1,500 communities that participate nationwide.