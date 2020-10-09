POCATELLO — The Bannock County Republican Party will be holding an open house from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at its campaign headquarters, 750 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello. The event will feature U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, who will be attending at 4:30 p.m. Sen. Risch's visit will be cut short due to work demands in Washington, D.C.
Other Republican candidates will be attending, and residents are invited to come and meet the candidates, learn and ask questions about issues and get involved. Headquarters hours are Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.