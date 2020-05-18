POCATELLO — On June 9 the Bannock County Republican Central Committee will be holding the 2020 reorganization and delegate selection meeting following the May primary election.
The Bannock County legislative districts 28 and 29 will also hold their reorganization and delegate selection meetings immediately following the Bannock County Central Committee reorganization and delegate selection meeting.
The Bannock County Republicans will meet at the Veterans Memorial Building located at 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
If you have any questions, you can email bannockrepublicans@gmail.com.