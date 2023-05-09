Teamwork really made the dream work for Bannock County at the Idaho Press Club Awards last weekend.
The Idaho Press Club announced its Best of 2022 Award winners on April 29. For the first time submitting to the awards, Bannock County was recognized in the public relations, media campaign category.
The first-place award was presented to Emma Iannacone, public information officer; Jack Siler Sherlock, social media intern; Coroner Torey Danner; and J.R. Farnsworth, chief deputy to the coroner.
The team was honored for their media campaign to promote the Next of Kin Registry to Bannock County residents. This international registry stores people’s next of kin and emergency medical information so that coroners and law enforcement can notify families in the event of a death.
“I’m proud of the team effort between the coroner’s office, Emma and Jack to get the word out for an important program that benefits families everywhere,” said Commissioner Jeff Hough.
Submission requirements for the media campaign category include online, print, audio or broadcast materials contributing to a series of communications related to a single project, product launch or event. The team submitted videos, social media posts, press releases, radio PSAs and other media.
