Press Club Award winners

Clockwise from top left: Emma Iannacone, public information officer; Coroner Torey Danner; J.R. Farnsworth, chief deputy doroner; Jack Siler Sherlock, social media intern.

 Photo courtesy of Bannock County

Teamwork really made the dream work for Bannock County at the Idaho Press Club Awards last weekend.

The Idaho Press Club announced its Best of 2022 Award winners on April 29. For the first time submitting to the awards, Bannock County was recognized in the public relations, media campaign category.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.