BANNOCK COUNTY — The Bannock County Motor Vehicle office will be transitioning from a line of walk-in service to a new queuing system called QLess. This system will be used to check-in with the office by service type and join a virtual line. This will allow for the patrons to receive live wait time expectations and alleviate a standing line of patrons outside of the building. Being in the virtual line will allow patrons to check-in and wait in their vehicle on-site or even check-in from home to see what the wait time is and have time to travel to the office before being called to a window.
This is a much-needed change for not only the Bannock County Motor Vehicle Office but also the patrons of the office. With the current environment, the ability to check-in and wait in your vehicle or to do so from home will help keep patrons more comfortable in the upcoming heat of the summer months, as well as help with social distancing requirements. In light of social distancing, space to wait within the office will be limited. Thank you for your patience during this transition.
Here are ways you can Join The Line:
— You can join the line via SMS by texting "bannock dmv" to 208-427-2796.
— You can also join the line via the website at https://kiosk.na6.qless.com/kiosk/app/home/131.
— You can join the line with the QLess App.
— You can join the line with our onsite kiosk.
— Please remember that masks are still required to enter our building.
Your Bannock County Motor Vehicle staff would like to extend our excitement over this change and thank you for your continued patience and kindness.