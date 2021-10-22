POCATELLO — Bannock County is emphasizing its commitment to the health and wellbeing of its employees and their families.
On Wednesday, the county hosted its 23rd annual Health Fair at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on South Seventh Avenue in Pocatello.
About 200 employees and their family members took advantage of the many health services brought in from 20 vendors like the Portneuf Medical Center, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, South East Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center and Idaho Central Credit Union.
Employees had the chance to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines, have their blood drawn for testing and get a free skin screening from the Idaho Skin Institute. The Portneuf Medical Center kicked the event off by parking their Mobile Mammography Unit outside of the courthouse for women to screen for breast cancer.
Story continues below video
Commissioner Ernie Moser, Bannock County’s representative on the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board, said he is glad to have the health fair back after having to cancel it last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We want all of our employees to have the very best health care. We appreciate any opportunity to join and make things better for each of our employees and their families,” Moser said.
Moser also thanked Kristi Davenport and Shanda Crystal for their efforts in organizing the Health Fair.
