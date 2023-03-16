The Bannock County Historical Society will be enjoying a special event this month — a one-hour stop to visit the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. The visit will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, and the church's address is 518 N. 5th Ave. in Pocatello.

This 108-year-old sanctuary is a National Historic Site and the fourth oldest active Greek Orthodox Church in America. Father Constantine will present a brief talk on the history of this beautiful building and its iconography. Allotted time will also give us time to peruse the beautiful art that covers all the walls and ceiling. It is one of the only Orthodox churches in the Mountain West adorned completely with iconography.

