POCATELLO — The Bannock County Historical Society will be holding its monthly business meeting and will feature a presentation. The event will be 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Bannock County Historical Museum gallery, 3000 Ave. of the Chiefs in Pocatello.
The presentation is by Ellen Ryan, head of special collections and archives at Idaho State University. Ellen's presentation will be focusing on historic images of Pocatello from the Chamber of Commerce Records, 1904-1965. The records were donated to the university by the chamber in 1969-1970 and contain correspondence, subject files, minutes of meetings, business, financial and statistical files, maps and blueprints, publications, postcards, negatives and photographs. Although the records were processed in 1985 and made available to researchers, the photographs and negatives had been removed and remained unprocessed until recently when they were added back into the original collection. These are images never before seen in a public forum.
Ms. Ryan holds a Master of Arts in history with a concentration in historic preservation, and a Master of Library and Information Sciencewith a concentration in archival studies, is a member of the Academy of Certified Archivists and has been at ISU since 2013. She has been working in the field of preservation for over 27 years, either working for or in collaboration with museums, historical societies, libraries and in the field of historic preservation providing technical assistance to property owners of historic structures. She also serves on the BCHS board of directors.
This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
