POCATELLO — The Bannock County Historical Society will be holding its monthly business meeting and enjoying a presentation by Arlen Walker, current president of BCHS, titled "Pocatello’s Red Light District." This subject is a rarely discussed aspect of life in early Pocatello, a frontier town like many others in the Old West. Prostitution was once an accepted (though ignored by polite society) institution — often regulated, sometimes licensed, occasionally taxed and frequently a source of civic revenue for developing cities in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The presentation covers the Pocatello “red-light” district from its beginnings through World War II and after — where it was located, how it was regulated, myths, misconceptions and its place in city history.

The presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be held Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Bannock County Historical Museum gallery at 3000 Ave. of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Please note that the time is earlier than previous meetings for a Society event.

