POCATELLO — The Bannock County Historical Society will be holding its monthly business meeting and enjoying a presentation by Randy Dixon, chair of the Historic Downtown's Relight the Night Committee and BCHS board vice president. The meeting and presentation will be 6 p.m. April 18 at the Bannock County Historical Museum’s gallery at 3000 Ave. of the Chiefs.
Randy will be providing significant updates about ongoing efforts by Relight the Night to preserve the neon signs in Pocatello’s Historic District. A new historic neon walking tour brochure is going to be unveiled at the presentation. This brochure will be put to use during the filming of a PBS documentary when Randy conducts a live on-the-ground tour at the May 5 First Friday Art Walk at 8 p.m. The walking tour will be filmed (both from the ground and via drone) by PBS. PBS has also indicated they would like to film the repair of two signs for another documentary, so there will be more about that project at this presentation as well. Also, a new fundraiser called Friends of Neon has been implemented. Funds raised will support ongoing repair and maintenance of all neon signs in the Historic District in an effort to keep any of our signs from going dark in the future.
This will be a fun and informative update on preservation efforts in Historic Downtown Pocatello, so do not miss this opportunity.
The business meeting and presentation are free, and light refreshments will be served afterward.
